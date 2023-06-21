PM, Shah to visit poll-bound MP on June 27, 22 respectively

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his senior Cabinet member Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on 27 and 22 June respectively. The state Assembly elections are slated for later this year.



MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the tour of both leaders, saying, PM Modi will flag off the two Vande Bharat Express trains, Bhopal-Jabalpur and Bhopal-Indore from the state capital on 27 June while Union Minister for Home Affairs Shah will launch the ‘Veerangana Rani DurgawatiGourav Yatra’ (VRDGY) from Balaghat on June 22. CM Chouhan also informed that the PM will also attend ‘Rani Durgawati Balidaan Divas’ programme and the VRDGY concluding ceremony to be held in Shahdol. The CM also said that the Modi will attend a party’s event to be organised in Bhopal during his visit to the state.

“PM Modi ji’s visit is a fortune for the state. With his dignified presence, the day is going to be graven with golden letters with the energy and resolution strength of millions of workers of the Bhartiya Janta Party,” CM Chouhan said. PM Modi will interact with 3,000 booth representatives from across the country at the event in the state capital under the ‘My booth is the strongest booth’ campaign to mobilise the party workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He will also address the party workers from 10 lakh booths nationwide virtually from here. The selected booth workers will be deployed in five states namely, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram where Assembly polls are scheduled this year. They will interact with booth-level workers and share their experiences and best practices.

The PM will also take part in a programme in Shahdol for the eradication of sickle cell anaemia, which will see a symbolic distribution of Ayushman Bharat Cards. “Modi’ Ji’s visit to Bhopal ahead of the MP Assembly polls will boost the morale and confidence of the BJP workers in the state,” the party’s state office secretary, Dr Raghvendra Sharma told Millennium Post.