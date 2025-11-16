PM says tribal role in freedom struggle was unmatched and unprecedented

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India’s tribal communities made an “unmatched and unprecedented” contribution to the freedom struggle, yet historians and previous governments deliberately overlooked their sacrifices.

Virtually addressing the National Tribal Pride Day celebrations from Gujarat’s Narmada district, he said the nation must reclaim the suppressed chapters of tribal valour and ensure that the younger generation learns about the heroes who challenged British rule long before organised national movements took shape.

The Prime Minister said tribal icons across regions “shed their blood for freedom and never allowed the British to sit in peace.”

Observing November 15 as Tribal Pride Day—on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda—was meant to honour these warriors and sensitise the nation to their legacy, he said. His address was streamed nationwide, including at the state-level event in Jabalpur.

Modi announced that extensive research will be undertaken on tribal languages and traditional knowledge systems, describing them as reservoirs of indigenous science.

He said the day also serves as a reminder of the historical injustices suffered by tribal communities. The central government, he added, has strengthened education, healthcare and connectivity in tribal regions, citing over Rs 18,000 crore spent on building and upgrading Eklavya Model Residential Schools and a 60 per cent rise in admissions.

Highlighting tribal achievements in contemporary India, Modi pointed to the country’s growing representation in key positions—from the President belonging to a tribal community to tribal chief ministers in multiple states. He also underscored the large-scale screening of six crore people for sickle cell anaemia and praised tribal talent in sports and arts.

Addressing the event at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state “ignited the nation’s first call for independence,” led by tribal warriors whose resistance shook the foundations of British rule. Yadav recalled figures such as Rani Durgavati, Tantya Bhil, Bhima Nayak, Khajya Nayak, Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah, who fought to protect “jal, jungle and zameen,” and said Birsa Munda sacrificed his life defending culture and cow protection at the age of 25.

The Chief Minister announced 133 development works worth over Rs 662 crore for tribal welfare and launched the Shalini App to provide information on tribal schemes. Outstanding tribal achievers, artists, athletes and doctors working on sickle cell elimination were felicitated. He also said all girls’ tribal hostels will be renamed after Rani Durgavati and boys’ hostels after Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, Union Minister Durgadas Uekey, MP ministers Vijay Shah and Rakesh Singh, MPs, MLAs and thousands from tribal communities attended the celebrations.