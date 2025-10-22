PM says ‘steadfast dedication’ of police personnel keeps nation safe

New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah on Tuesday extended greetings on Police Commemoration Day, saying police personnel exemplify bravery, compassion and an unyielding sense of duty.

In a post on X, the Vice President said he solemnly pays tribute to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of police personnel. “Their unwavering commitment to safeguard the nation and ensure the security and well-being of our people commands our deepest respect,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the police personnel, saying their steadfast dedication keeps the nation and its people safe.

“On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are appreciable,” the prime minister said.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year. This day is observed as Martyr’s Day in all police forces of the country in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Hot Spring area.

Union Home minister Amit Shah said as first responders, the forces have scripted glory by thwarting crimes and threats to internal security, besides protecting citizens’ rights.

“Warm greetings to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day,” Shah wrote on ‘X’.

He said that as first responders, the police forces have scripted glory by thwarting crimes and threats to internal security, and by protecting citizens’ rights with exemplary courage and commitment.

“My solemn homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives serving the nation,” he said. Separately, the Home minister also paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the “brave warriors” of the Indian National Army (INA).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while there is instability on the borders, new types of crimes, terrorism and ideological wars are emerging within society.

Laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Singh also said that the military and police function on different platforms, but their mission is the same -- to protect the nation.

To have a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the minister said, balancing the external and internal security of the nation is more important than ever.

A joint parade of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police was held as part of the event.

On the present-day challenges, the Defence minister said while there is instability on the borders, new types of crime, terrorism and ideological wars are emerging within society. Crime has become more organised, invisible and complex, and its purpose is to create chaos in society, undermine trust and challenge the stability of the nation, he said.