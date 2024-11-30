PM says ‘power-hungry’ Oppn crushing spirit of Constitution

bhubaneswar: Slamming the Opposition for propaganda against the BJP-led NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that they have “crushed” the spirit of the Constitution and rejected all norms of democracy.

Modi, addressing party workers here, also said that the opposition has only one aim, “to somehow capture power by misleading people”.

“Those who consider power as their birthright have not been in power at the Centre for the last decade... The spirit of the Constitution is crushed (by them), all the norms of democracy are rejected,” he said in an apparent dig at the Opposition.

The Prime Minister said it is quite natural that there would be ideological differences among political parties on different issues, and that they have the right to express their views and resort to agitations.

“But now, one can feel, there has been a big change as attempts are being made to tarnish the image of our democracy and the Constitution,” said Modi. “Denied of power for the last decade, such parties are now filled with so much anger that they do not hesitate to conspire against the country and its people. They are misleading people with lies and rumours,” he added.

Modi noted that such false propaganda is a big challenge for people of India, and BJP workers and “those who love the country and respect the Constitution should foil such attempts and expose the lies”.

The PM said the BJP dedicatedly worked for the development of Odisha, even when the party was not in power.