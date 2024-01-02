PM rolls out new projects, hails TN for its cultural leadership

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a string of projects here and laid foundation stone for new initiatives, all worth Rs 20,140 crore.



The Prime Minister hailed Tamil Nadu for its cultural inspiration and by praising DMDK late leader Vijayakanth rooted for nationalism while Chief Minister M K Stalin championed the social justice-led Dravidian model of governance which, among other goals, is also aimed at taking education to all.

Against the background of recent rains, floods and consequent damage and loss of lives in Chennai and southern Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said the Centre was providing all possible support.

Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation, 20 projects related to air and seaports, railway, highway, petroleum and natural gas, atomic energy and higher education in the state from this central Tamil Nadu district, located about 300 km from state capital Chennai. Earlier, he attended the 38th Convocation of Bharathidasan University here.

The projects, the Prime Minister said will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s progress and boost ease of travel and create thousands of employment opportunities.

Inaugurating the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, the PM said, “our endeavour is to consistently expand the cultural inspiration derived from Tamil Nadu in the development of the country.”

The ‘revered Sengol’ has been installed in the new Parliament building in Delhi. It is an inspiration driven from the model of good governance given by Tamil culture to the whole country.

The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ for the next 25 years will play a crucial role in India becoming a developed nation, which has both economic and cultural dimensions, the PM added.

India is proud of the vibrant culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu, he said.

TN is becoming a very significant brand ambassador for ‘Make In India,’ he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated the Central government’s approach where the development of the state reflects in the development of the nation.