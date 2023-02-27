PM releases over Rs 16,000 crore in latest installment of PM-KISAN

Belagavi (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 13th installment of over Rs 16,000 crore, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), through direct benefit transfer to more than eight crore beneficiaries. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

During the programme, Modi also dedicated the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building, to the nation. The railway station has been redeveloped at an approximate cost of about Rs 190 crore to provide world-class amenities to the passengers.

Another railway project that was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister is the rail line doubling project between Londa-Belagavi-Ghataprabha section at Belagavi.

This project, developed at a cost of about Rs 930 crore, will enhance line capacity along the busy Mumbai Pune Hubballi Bengaluru railway line.