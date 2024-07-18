PM, Railway Minister must take responsibility for 'lapses': Cong on train derailment in UP

New Delhi: In the wake of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment, the Congress on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw must take responsibility of the "massive lapses" and the Kavach anti-collision system should be installed expeditiously on all routes. Four people were killed and 20 injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said four people were killed in the accident. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Uttar Pradesh is yet another instance of how the Modi government has "systematically jeopardised" rail safety.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express," he said. Kharge pointed out that the Commissioner of Railway Safety has stated that the accident was "waiting to happen". "Failure of automatic signal, lapses at multiple levels in managing operations and non-availability of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkie with the loco pilot and train manager are some of the reasons cited for collision in the probe report," Kharge said. "PM Narendra Modi and his Railway Minister, who leaves no opportunity for self-publicity, must take direct responsibility of the massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways," he added. The Congress president said his party's single demand was that the Kavach anti-collision system be "installed expeditiously" on all routes across India to ensure enhanced safety measures and prevent accidents.