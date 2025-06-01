PM: Op Sindoor symbolises Nari Shakti’s valour; warns of fierce retaliation against proxy war

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ has become a symbol of the valour of India’s Nari Shakti. Issuing a strong warning to terrorists, he stated, “If you fire bullets, you will face artillery shells,” adding that the operation sends a clear message—India will not tolerate proxy war through terrorism. He described the operation as the “largest and most successful counter-terrorism operation in Indian history,” crediting the strength and valour of the nation’s women for its success. Addressing a massive gathering at the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, the Prime Minister linked the operation with India’s deep-rooted cultural symbolism, stating that sindoor today stands as a symbol of both feminine strength and national valour. The event was attended by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel and other dignitaries. “India is a land of deep-rooted culture and traditions, where Sindoor symbolises feminine power,” said PM Modi. Citing mythology, he noted that in devotion to Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman had adorned himself with Sindoor, a sacred offering in Shakti Puja. “Today, Sindoor has become a symbol of India’s courage,” he declared.

Referring to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Prime Minister said terrorists not only shed innocent blood but also attacked the culture and traditions of the country. “Most significantly, they challenged India’s Nari Shakti. It has become the death knell for terrorists and their masters,” he said. He stated that Indian forces dismantled terror camps at locations where even Pakistan’s forces never anticipated Indian action. “Operation Sindoor sends out a clear message—India will not tolerate proxy wars through terrorism. If you fire bullets, you will face artillery shells,” he warned. Modi highlighted the vital role played by women personnel of the BSF in the operation. “The world is witnessing the capability of India’s daughters in national defence,” he said. Praising Ahilyabai’s remarkable leadership during a time of turmoil, Modi highlighted her deep devotion, people-centred governance, and efforts to preserve India’s cultural heritage, including temple restorations like Kashi Vishwanath. Ahilyabai promoted inclusive development, supporting farmers, tribal communities, cottage industries, and weavers, especially through Maheshwari sarees. She advanced social reforms, championing women’s rights, widow remarriage, and safety initiatives. The event, organised to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai, the queen of the Holkar Dynasty, also saw the inauguration of several key development projects, including the Indore Metro, and the launch of Datia and Satna airports.

On this occasion, the PM released a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin, of Rs 300, dedicated to Ahilyabai. He also presented the Ahilyabai Award to a woman artist. The PM highlighted key initiatives, mentioning Lakhpati and Drone Didi schemes etc. In his welcome address, CM Yadav said PM Modi’s visit to the sacred land of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar is a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh. He also praised the governance legacy of the revered queen and highlighted her contributions to the upliftment of society. The CM credited PM Modi for leading the nation to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. Yadav said India has given a strong response to terrorism under Modi’s leadership and reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to working alongside the Centre for the welfare of all sections of society.