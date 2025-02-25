PM nominates Omar Abdullah, Mahindra, Mohanlal for campaign against obesity

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra and actor Mohanlal, to help fight obesity, a day after he exhorted people to take measures to curb the health menace.

“I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger,” he posted on X.

Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirahua, shooting champion Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, actor R Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal and philanthropist and MP Sudha Murty are the other personalities nominated by him.

Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, PM Modi had in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast on Sunday urged people to use less oil in food and also pass on the challenge of reducing oil intake by 10 per cent to 10 others.

Omar Abdullah said he was happy to join the campaign against obesity launched by Prime Minister Modi.

The chief minister also nominated 10 persons to join the PM’s campaign.

“Obesity causes a number of lifestyle related health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes & breathing problems not to mention mental health conditions like anxiety & depression. Today I’m nominating these 10 people to join the PM’s campaign against obesity & requesting them to nominate a further 10 people each to take this fight forward,” Abdullah wrote on X.

Among those nominated by Abdullah were Biocon Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, businessman Sajjan Jindal, actor Deepika Padukone, former tennis player Sania Mirza, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, MP Supriya Sule and former Wushu player Kuldeep Handoo.