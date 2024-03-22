PM Narendra Modi receives Bhutan’s highest civilian award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received Bhutan’s highest civilian award, the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo,’ the first foreign head of the government to receive the honour. The award has been conferred to Prime Minister Modi in recognition of “his outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations and for his distinguished service to the Bhutanese nation and people.”

“Honoured to be conferred with ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians,” Modi posted on X soon after. Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck awarded the ‘Order of the Druk Glyalpo’ to Prime Minister Modi. The announcement for the honour was made by the king of Bhutan during the 114th National Day celebrations on December 17, 2021. On Friday, PM Modi received it during his two-day state visit, his third since he took over as the prime minister in 2014. Modi’s visit seeks to further cement enduring relations with Bhutan as part of the country’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.