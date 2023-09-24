PM Narendra Modi inaugurates nine Vande Bharat trains

Kasargod/Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a significant milestone in India's railway development, inaugurating nine Vande Bharat Express trains during a virtual ceremony from the national capital. This momentous event represents the largest single-day launch of these high-speed trains, fostering connectivity across the country and benefitting states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala, which are crucial in the upcoming elections.



In his address, PM Modi emphasized the substantial impact of these trains on connectivity and tourism, aligning with the government's focus on multi-modal connectivity and enhancing travel convenience for all citizens. He stated, "This infrastructural development has matched the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, and this is what the country wants now."



Kerala welcomed its second Vande Bharat Express, the first of its kind with an eye-catching orange-colored exterior, which will operate on the Kasaragod-Trivandrum route. This striking new color scheme, inspired by the Indian Tricolour, is a departure from the previous blue-striped design and aims to enhance the train's visual identity.



Beyond aesthetics, the new Vande Bharat trains boast several passenger-centric enhancements, including improved seat comfort, mobile charging points, extended footrests, magazine bags, and upgraded lavatories, all designed to provide travelers with an elevated and comfortable experience.



Moreover, these trains introduce high-rise pantographs in areas with elevated landscapes and overhead electrification, ensuring compatibility with diverse terrains and enhancing their operational efficiency.



The inauguration of these nine trains expands connectivity across 11 states, benefiting Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat. This development aligns with the government's efforts to revolutionize rail travel on multiple key routes.



For instance, the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, set to depart at 7 a.m., will provide efficient service with seven scheduled halts, reaching its destination by 3:05 p.m. Meanwhile, the Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, covering a distance of 531 km, is anticipated to complete the journey in just 6 hours and 30 minutes, boasting an impressive average speed of 82 kilometers per hour.



These new Vande Bharat trains are expected to significantly reduce travel times, such as between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where the reduction is more than 2.5 hours, and Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai, where it's over 2 hours.



Notably, states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which already benefit from Vande Bharat services, have received additional trains, further improving connectivity.



Currently, with 34 operational Vande Bharat trains across the country, India continues to enhance its railway network, providing advanced connectivity and travel options for passengers nationwide. PM Modi's commitment to transforming the railway system demonstrates the government's dedication to meeting the evolving transportation needs of the nation.

