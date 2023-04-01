PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the 11th Vande Bharat Express train, which will run between Bhopal (Rani Kamlapati station) and New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. The train will have three stops at Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantonment.



As compared to the Shatabdi Express, the Vande Bharat train will take less than one and a half hours to travel from Madhya Pradesh’s capital city to the national capital. The train will cover a distance of 701 km in seven and a half hours. Ahead of the impending Assembly elections, it is an important move by the government for the ease of passengers’ travel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Madhya Pradesh is writing stories of continuous development. During the flagging of the Vande Bharat rail service, he said, “The state is leading in many fields like agriculture, industry, houses for the poor, tap water supply to every house, wheat production etc. Earlier known as BIMARU, the state is doing commendable work in every field today. We have to further increase the role of Madhya Pradesh in developed India. The new Vande Bharat train is a part of this resolution.”

The new Vande Bharat is a semi-superfast train that will run at a speed of 130 kmph on an average and reduce the journey time by up to 25-45 per cent. Besides, this train will add a speed of 160 kmph between Agra and Palwal stations, as the tracks between these two stations are compatible with this speed capacity, the ministry confirmed. The speed of this train from Rani Kamlapati station to Agra will run at a speed of 130 kmph.

The Vande Bharat trains, made of indigenous technology under the ‘Atmanirbhar India’ (self-reliance) campaign, are capable of running at a maximum speed of 180 kmph. However, due to technical and external reasons, the high-speed trains are not able to run at their original speed right now. The maximum speed of 10 Vande Bharat Express trains operating in different sections is 130 km per hour.

The train is equipped with world-class amenities, comfortable seats, and a high-tech engine. Prime Minister emphasised that a new system and a new tradition is taking shape in modern India through indigenisation. The Vande Bharat train is a symbol of enthusiasm and the wave of new India. This is India’s most modern train.

During the programme, the PM interacted with the schoolchildren in the first coach of the train. He also held talks with the crew members of the driving cab. A short film was screened on the Vande Bharat Express train. During this, public representatives, eminent citizens, district administration and railway officers and a large number of common people were present.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that a record increase is being made in the Budget of the railways. Before the year 2014, the average railway Budget of Madhya Pradesh used to be Rs 600 crore, which has now increased to Rs 13,000 crore. 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks has been achieved in 11 states of the country including Madhya Pradesh. The speed of electrification was 600 km per year before 2014, which has now increased to 6,000 km per year, he mentioned.

According to the information received from the Railways, the 20171 down train will run six days a week except for Saturday and will leave Rani Kamlapati at 5.40 am and reach Bina at 7.10 am, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi at 8.46 am, Gwalior at 9.48 am, Agra at 11.25 am, Palwal at 12.40 am and Hazrat Nizamuddin at 13.10 am. On its return journey, train number 10172 will depart from Nizamuddin at 14.40 am and reach Palwal at 15.10 am, Agra at 16.20 am, Gwalior at 17.45 pm, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi at 19.03 am, Bina at 20.40 am and Rani Kamlapati at 22.10 pm.