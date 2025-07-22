PM: Monsoon Session like ‘Vijay Utsav’, Constitution winning over violence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set the ruling alliance’s tone for an expected discussion in Parliament’s Monsoon session on Operation Sindoor, describing this sitting of Parliamentarians as a “Vijay Utsav” and expressing confidence that MPs will articulate this sentiment in one voice.

In his customary remarks in Parliament complex before the session’s start, Modi lauded a number of positive developments for the country and asserted that the Constitution is prevailing over bombs and guns.

As naxalism’s footprint shrinks fast, the red zone is turning into a green growth zone, he added.

“This Monsoon session is a very proud session for the country. It is like a ‘Vijay Utsav’ (celebration of victory) for the nation. The world witnessed the capability of armed forces. They achieved their targets 100 per cent,” he said.

He also noted that the Indian flag was unfurled recently at the International Space Station, a reference to Shubhanshu Shukla becoming the first Indian to set foot on the facility.

The Prime Minister said the economy was getting a boost from bountiful rains, while peace and progress have marked this decade amid low inflation and high growth. The water reservoir level has tripled compared to the past ten years, which will significantly benefit the economy, he added.

With the INDIA Bloc uniting to demand a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and seizing on US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediating a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan to corner his government, Modi hailed the armed forces for meeting 100 per cent objectives of the military operation.

He also lauded the multi-party delegations, which comprised MPs from different parties, that visited various parts of the world to convey India’s position post-Operation Sindoor for their efforts in removing the veil from the face of the master of terrorists - Pakistan.

“I want to praise all these MPs and parties for this work done in national interest,” he said. Different political parties may have different agendas, Modi said, stressing that there must be unity of mind in matters of national interest.

The Monsoon session is a ‘Vijay Utsav’ (victory celebration) as the might of India’s military power and capability were manifested in Operation Sindoor, he said

“In Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces achieved their objectives 100 per cent. The armed forces under 22 minutes pulverised the masters of terrorism in their homes and reduced their hideouts to rubble,” Modi said.