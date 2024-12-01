PM Modi’s visionary policies boost global confidence, attracting overseas investments to India: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary economic policies, India’s international confidence has grown globally and overseas industrialists are eager to explore investment opportunities in the country.

Sharing his experience of the six-day foreign tour to the UK and Germany, CM Yadav said he experienced the respect of the country has grown under PM Modi’s leadership, during his visit.

The CM was addressing a press conference at the CM House in Bhopal after returning from Europe.

He said that investment proposals worth Rs 78,000 crore were received from both countries, including Rs 60,000 from the UK and Rs 18,000 crore from Germany.

In response to a question, CM Yadav said that he would adopt the best practices, innovations, and technologies observed during his tour of both countries, as they would be beneficial for Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav credited the PM’s global economic vision for establishing India’s robust international identity and fostering investor confidence.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s global stature has grown stronger. His results-driven approach inspires us all”, Yadav said.

The tour, he said, was not just about attracting investments but also about establishing Madhya Pradesh as a hub for global partnerships in technology, education, and culture.

“It served as a platform to promote the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) 2025 scheduled for February in Bhopal, and the state’s position as a ‘future-ready destination’ for diverse sectors”, he also said.

Yadav emphasised that the international tour not only unlocked significant investment opportunities but also positioned Madhya Pradesh as a global hub for innovation, sustainability, and cultural exchange.

The state’s investor-friendly policies, coupled with its strategic advantages, are set to attract further investments, benefiting both the economy and the youth of Madhya Pradesh. Expressing happiness, Chief Minister Yadav stated that the industrial investment-focused visit to the UK and Germany proved to be far more fruitful than expected.

Yadav highlighted MP’s abundant resources, skilled youth, and rich natural wealth, asserting the state will lead in global employment opportunities and set new benchmarks for development.

He announced an MoU with German researchers for joint studies on Triassic-era fossils in the Satpura region. A museum exhibit revealed links between dinosaur fossils and Madhya Pradesh, based on a decade of research.

Concluding his address, Yadav reiterated the commitment to ensuring smooth facilitation for investors and invited them to the GIS-2025, which aims to propel Madhya Pradesh to greater heights of development.