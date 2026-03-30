PM Modi’s vision transformed aviation, made air travel accessible to all: MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ushering in a transformative phase in India’s aviation sector, saying his “far-sighted vision” has made air travel accessible to every section of society.



Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Terminal-1 at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, Indore, Yadav said the Prime Minister’s long-term approach and policy push have led to an unprecedented expansion of aviation infrastructure and connectivity across the country. “It is due to this visionary leadership that even people from modest backgrounds can now afford to travel by air,” he said, underlining the democratisation of air travel.

Yadav also highlighted the launch of the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service in the state, which is helping critically ill patients reach higher medical centres swiftly.

The Chief Minister noted that schemes aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and expanding airport infrastructure have significantly increased passenger footfall, while also bringing smaller cities onto the aviation map. He said the pace at which air services are growing in India today was “once unimaginable.”

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s alignment with the Centre’s aviation push, Yadav said the state is rapidly expanding its own infrastructure to ensure wider access and improved connectivity, particularly for remote and underserved regions.

The CM described the upgraded terminal as a major boost for Indore and the Malwa region. The airport has also received a quality certification from the American Quality Council, which Yadav presented to airport officials.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu joined the event virtually.

Before the terminal inauguration, CM Yadav along with Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya listened to the 132nd edition of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme. The CM said the programme is an effective platform for the Prime Minister to connect with citizens, highlighting development and non-political issues while promoting unity and harmony.

An “Udaan Yatri Café” will also be introduced, offering tea at ₹10 and snacks at ₹20 to improve passenger convenience, the CM announced.

Yadav said MP now has eight airports, 20 airstrips, and 220 helipads, with new airports operational in Rewa, Satna, and Datia, and plans underway for Ujjain and Shivpuri. The government aims for a commercial airport every 150 km, an airstrip every 75 km, and a helipad every 45 km.