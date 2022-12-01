PM Modi's Take On 'Ravan' Remark: Know More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Gujarat's Kalol and claimed that there is a competition in the Congress on who can abuse Modi more, referring to both the 'aukaat' and 'Ravan' remarks PM Modi, campaigning in Gujarat today, fired back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "Ravan" comment targeting him. According to him it was not 'ok' to call someone "Ravan" in the land of "Rambhakts (Ram devotees)".

"There is a competition in the Congress on who will insult Modi more, use bigger, sharper insults," PM Modi said during his campaign in Gujarat.

What Did Mallikarjun Kharge Say?

Mr Kharge had made the comments while addressing a rally in Ahmedabad earlier this week. "Modi ji is Prime Minister. Forgetting his work, he keeps campaigning in corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections, everywhere... All the time he's talking about himself - 'You don't have to look at anyone else, just look at Modi and vote'. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?" Mr Kharge had said.

Comments Made By Other Cong. Leaders

Days before him, another Congress leader, Madhusudan Mistry, had said "We want to show Modiji his aukat (status)" while talking about renaming a stadium named after Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's Reaction

However, PM Modi tackled both comments during his campaign today

He said, "There is a competition in the Congress on who will insult Modi more, use bigger, sharper insults, the strength that Gujarat has given me troubles Congress. A Congress leader came here and said we'll show Modi his aukat in this election. The Congress felt still more needs to be said, so they sent Kharge here. I respect Kharge but he must have had to say what had been asked. Congress doesn't know that Gujarat is a state of Ram bhakhts. Here he said Modi is Ravan with 100 heads," the Prime Minister said.







Gujarat voted in the first round of a two-phase election today. The second phase is to be held on Monday.