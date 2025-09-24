PM Modi’s next-gen GST move to boost people’s self-confidence, says Vijayvargiya

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next-generation GST reforms will boost people’s confidence and give a new direction to the nation’s journey of self-reliance, senior Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said.

He said that Modi’s Swadeshi campaign, backed by GST reforms, is laying the foundation of a truly self-reliant India.

Speaking to Millennium Post here, the former BJP’s national general secretary criticised the recent decision of the U.S. to impose a 50 per cent hike in tariffs and raise the H-1B visa fee to nearly $100,000 for Indian professionals, saying the move would hurt America itself rather, India would be strengthened more.

Vijayvargiya argued that Washington’s decision will ultimately prove counterproductive. Indian professionals are the backbone of the American economy. In multinational corporations, many CEOs are Indians. In healthcare, too, Indians form a large share of the workforce. If such policies continue, American services will suffer and President Trump will lose popularity,” he said.

He underlined that the philosophy of Atmanirbharta predates such restrictions. “Without using what is our own, we can never be truly self-reliant,” he said, recalling how India withstood international sanctions after the nuclear tests conducted under former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Despite those sanctions, India’s GDP grew continuously, he pointed out. “We have both quality and quantity — only direction was lacking. PM Modi has given that direction,” the senior BJP leader said.

He also noted that Modi had anticipated global pushbacks well in advance, which is why the Atmanirbhar Bharat – Vision 2047 initiative was launched even before the recent restrictions. Comparing the present to before 2014, he said India’s military and international standing were then much weaker, whereas today the nation commands greater respect and strength on the global stage.

“It is natural that as a nation grows strong, adversaries will try to create hurdles. But Modi ji has made India so resilient that adversaries can do nothing but watch,” he said with confidence.

Declaring that India is entering its golden era, the minister said that India is going to become a world leader under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, and it will stand among the most powerful nations of the world.”