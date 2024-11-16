‘PM Modi’s initiative a historic move to honour tribal heritage, a rectification of post-Independence neglect’

bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to celebrate tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as ‘National Tribal Pride Day (NTPD’, calling it a “historic step” in acknowledging and restoring the rightful place of tribal contributions in Indian history.

Speaking at the state-level NTPD celebration in Shahdol, Yadav highlighted the transformative nature of this initiative, stating it is a long-overdue rectification of the neglect faced by tribal communities in the post-Independence era.

“Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the great revolutionary, sacrificed everything to protect the pride and honour of the motherland. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the country is celebrating this legacy by bringing the glorious history of tribal society into the national spotlight,” said Yadav.

He emphasised that PM Modi’s initiative goes beyond symbolic recognition by driving substantial efforts for the welfare and development of tribal communities.

During the event, the CM underlined Madhya Pradesh’s significant role in tribal welfare, including the virtual inauguration of two tribal museums by PM Modi dedicated to the state’s unsung tribal freedom fighters. He added,

“The Prime Minister’s efforts to honour Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other tribal heroes showcase the government’s commitment to preserving our cultural heritage and supporting tribal development.”

Yadav also spoke of the various measures being undertaken in Madhya Pradesh to uplift tribal communities. These include naming institutions and landmarks after tribal leaders such as Tantya Mama Bhil and Rani Durgavati, and promoting traditional crops like Kodo and Kutki under the Rani Durgavati Yojana.

He reiterated that preserving tribal traditions and culture is crucial, stating: “The tribal society has kept our roots and traditions alive, and their contributions to our heritage cannot be overstated.”

Highlighting infrastructure and welfare projects, the Chief Minister announced that Shahdol district will soon benefit from the Bansagar Dam project and the construction of a permanent helipad. He assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring the welfare of tribal communities in the state.

Observing the NTPD, the state government organised two state-level grand events in the Dhar and Shahdol districts to mark the Birsa Munda’s Jayanti, and programmes were held across the state.

The events also saw the Bhoomi Pujan and the inauguration of development projects worth Rs 561 crore.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and other dignitaries praised the initiatives taken under PM Modi’s leadership, including the PM-JANMAN Yojana and the Sickle Cell Eradication Mission, which have significantly improved tribal healthcare and livelihoods.

CM Yadav expressed gratitude to PM Modi for making Tribal Pride Day a national celebration, calling it a “monumental effort to give tribal society its due place in history and ensure their continued development and prosperity.”