PM Modi’s infrastructure push: 103 redeveloped stations inaugurated

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Thursday inaugurated the redevelopment of 103 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories, with a combined investment exceeding Rs 1,100 crore.

These newly upgraded stations are part of the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to modernise over 1,300 railway stations nationwide. The designs of the upgraded stations incorporate regional architectural styles while providing modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable and culturally relevant experience for passengers.

The grand event took place in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where the Prime Minister also dedicated a series of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore. These projects encompass various sectors, including railways, roads, power, water, and urban development. Modi emphasised that these initiatives reflect the government’s ongoing commitment to modernising public infrastructure and fostering inclusive economic growth.

In Rajasthan, the redeveloped Deshnoke railway station, serving as a gateway to the famous Karni Mata Temple, now features architecture inspired by temple design, including arches and ornate columns. Other stations like Mandalgarh and Thawe are unique testaments to India’s cultural richness, with Mandalgarh showcasing Rajput architectural elements and Thawe incorporating motifs of Maa Thawewali and the celebrated Madhubani art.

Addressing a large public gathering, which included virtual participation from other states, PM Modi stated that the redeveloped stations are not merely transit points but also cultural ambassadors and engines of economic activity. He underscored that these upgrades would significantly boost tourism and create employment opportunities in the respective regions.

During the event, Modi flagged off a new express train connecting Bikaner to Mumbai, further enhancing interstate connectivity and trade. He highlighted his government’s achievements over the past 11 years, referencing significant infrastructure projects such as the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam, the Atal Setu in Mumbai, and the soon-to-be-completed Pamban Bridge in the south.

On the railway front, Modi noted the rapid expansion of modern services, including Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains. Currently, nearly 70 Vande Bharat routes are operational, connecting even the most remote parts of the country. He mentioned that over 34,000 km of new tracks have been laid.