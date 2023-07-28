PM Modi’s ideology set Manipur ablaze, alleges Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence in Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP leader knows that his ideology has set the northeastern state ablaze.



In a video message shared by Congress, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi is the prime minister of a selected few and doesn’t care about the sufferings of the women of Manipur.

“You all saw what’s happening in Manipur. You would have thought that when a state is burning the country’s prime minister would say something.

Many of you would have thought that the prime minister would at least visit Imphal and meet people,” Gandhi said.

“You would be surprised why the prime minister of the country is not going to Manipur and speaking on it.

It is because Narendra Modi is the PM of only a selected few, of RSS.

He has nothing to do with Manipur. He knows that his ideology has set Manipur ablaze,” he added. Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is only interested in power and would do anything to get it.

“For power, they will burn Manipur, they will burn the whole country.

They don’t care about the sorrow and pain of the country,” he said.

The Congress-led opposition alliance intensified its attack on the Modi government after a viral video incident that surfaced online on July 19 which showed three women being stripped naked and paraded.