PM Modi’s dynamic leadership and BJP’s commitment to ‘serving people’ drive success in every election, says MP CM Dr Yadav

Karahal (sheopur): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effective leadership and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) motto of “serving people” across all sections of society are securing the party’s victory in every election.

In an interview with Millennium Post on Thursday, CM Yadav, who was on the election campaign in Karhal village of the Vijaypur Assembly seat, emphasised that based on both the reasons, BJP is going to register a remarkable victory in Vijaypur and Budhni Assembly by-polls. The by-elections are scheduled for November 13, with vote counting set for November 23.

Reflecting on BJP’s stronghold across the state, CM Yadav emphasised: “People place immense trust in the leadership of PM Modi, who has consistently championed welfare and development with a comprehensive approach, benefitting people across social and economic spectra.”

“Since taking office in December last year, our government has focused on replicating Modi’s vision in Madhya Pradesh through various welfare programs and governance initiatives tailored to the needs of local communities,” he said.

When asked about the winning formula behind the BJP’s remarkable electoral performance under his tenure as Chief Minister, Yadav credited the success to the popularity of PM Modi’s developmental agenda. “It’s Modi ji’s holistic approach to welfare and his commitment to ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ that resonate with the people,” Yadav stated.

The Chief Minister explained that PM Modi’s policies have set a standard of leadership and public service that he aspires to follow in Madhya Pradesh. Highlighting the BJP’s motto for serving people, Yadav elaborated that his government aims to make development accessible to the most disadvantaged groups in society.

The Chief Minister said that his government’s focus on delivering good governance and promoting programmes for social welfare and economic upliftment has garnered a positive public response.

“The people of the state recognise and appreciate the sincerity and determination of our leadership, and that faith translates into votes,” he added.

On asking about the BJP’s sweeping victory in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh earlier this year and winning Amarwada by-polls, CM Yadav dismissed the idea of a specific election strategy as the sole reason for the win. Instead, he credited PM Modi’s grassroots-focused initiatives, particularly those aimed at empowering the underprivileged, women, youth, poor and farmers.

“We simply aligned ourselves with PM Modi’s inclusive vision, and the results followed,” Yadav explained, attributing BJP’s success to the natural outcome of its focus on targeted welfare schemes.

Yadav shared that his government prioritized welfare and empowerment programmes for each community, ensuring that government benefits reach those in need without bureaucratic delays.

Yadav stressed that through launching many initiatives of welfare and development, his government had built trust among the populace, “which has further strengthened the BJP’s position in the state”.

“Since the inauguration as Chief Minister, we have focused on positioning the government as a model of systematic and transparent governance, aiming to make Madhya Pradesh a beacon of public service delivery in alignment with BJP’s national objectives,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that this systematic approach has improved the credibility of the government and fostered goodwill among citizens. “We have streamlined our government to be more accessible, efficient, and responsive to public needs,” Yadav said, adding that such an approach resonates well with citizens who feel seen and valued by their government.

He said that the state government has undertaken many welfare-oriented reforms, including expanding healthcare access, providing financial support to farmers and women and efforts for industrial growth and creating job opportunities for youth. “Our work reflects PM Modi’s dedication to uplifting every individual, and the voters recognise that,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister noted that BJP workers and leaders have been actively engaging with communities across the constituencies, listening to concerns, and emphasizing the BJP’s mission of inclusive growth. “Voters understand the benefits they receive under BJP’s governance, and they are ready to support us again in these by-polls,” Yadav said.

The BJP has fielded MP Minister Ramniwas Rawat who joined the BJP, after quitting Congress during the Lok Sabha elections, from Vijaypur seat.

The by-polls were necessitated after his resignation as an MLA.