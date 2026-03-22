PM Modi’s competence protected India from global crisis: Rajnath

Haldwani: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s competence and foresight for “safeguarding” India from the ripple effects of global instability, asserting that the country has remained secure despite the escalating conflict in West Asia. Speaking at an event here on the completion of four years of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government’s second term in Uttarakhand, the defence minister backed the prime minister’s stance that “war is not a solution” and called for a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

“The world is passing through a period of crisis. The continuous attacks in West Asia are a matter of concern for the global community. Our prime minister has clearly stated that a resolution will only emerge through dialogue and diplomacy,” Singh said in a post on X in Hindi. “When the world is at war, no country can remain unaffected. India may also be impacted during such times, but our prime minister, through his competence, capability and foresight, has ensured that the country does not get trapped in these crisis,” he said. Singh noted that the ongoing attacks in West Asia are a matter of concern for the global community. “The efforts being made by Modi ji at a global level to resolve this crisis deserve full support,” he added. While addressing the event, Singh lauded the Uttarakhand government for becoming the first in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).