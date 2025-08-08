PM Modi's claim of special relationship with Trump stands totally exposed: Cong

New Delhi: Amid reports that Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir is set to visit the US for the second time since the four-day conflict with India, the Congress on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of having a special relationship with US President Donald Trump "now stands totally exposed". Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose incendiary and inflammatory remarks provided the immediate backdrop to the brutal terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, appears to be a favourite of the US."

He was hosted to an unprecedented lunch on June 18, 2025, in Washington DC by President Trump, Ramesh pointed out. "The Pakistan Army Chief is soon going to America again to attend a farewell function for the retiring US Central Command Chief Gen. Michael Kurilla--the same General Kurilla who had on June 10, 2025, called Pakistan, in his own words, 'a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism operations.' What a bizarre certificate this was," he said in a post on X. "Prime Minister Modi has been claiming a special relationship with President Trump. That now stands totally exposed," Ramesh said. He also pointed out that since January 2025, the US does not have a regular Ambassador in New Delhi nor has it named anyone yet for confirmation by the US Senate - unlike for other key countries like China. Munir is expected to visit the US this week for consultations with top American officials, his second trip to Washington since the four-day conflict with India, Dawn News reported. In June, Munir travelled to the US on a rare five-day trip during which he attended a private luncheon with President Trump. That meeting culminated in Trump's announcement of enhanced US-Pakistan cooperation in various fields, including an oil deal. After his meeting with Trump in June, Munir had held a comprehensive and candid exchange with senior scholars, analysts, policy experts, and representatives of leading international media outlets in Washington. His visit to the US came weeks after the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.