PM Modi’s call, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, becomes a mass campaign in the country: Amit Shah

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (EPMKN), a plantation drive, has not remained just a campaign but become a mass movement across the country on Sunday in Indore of Madhya Pradesh.



During his visit to Indore, Shah also inaugurated virtually 52 Pradhan Mantri Colleges of Excellence (PMCE) at a function, the PMCE is an innovative idea of MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. The CM announced the idea days after becoming the CM.

On PM Modi’s call, CM Dr Yadav has launched a campaign for planting more than 5.5 crore saplings across the state.

The Union Minister, Shah also launched virtually 52 Pradhan Mantri Colleges of Excellence across the state. Setting up these colleges is an initiative of Chief Minister Dr Yadav to impart an excellent, quality, inclusive and employment-oriented education in higher education institutes.

While addressing the closing ceremony of a mega plantation drive in which 51 Lakh saplings have been planted in the cleanest city of the country, Indore, Union Minister Shah said that the campaign manifests our reverence towards our mother and Mother Earth.

“Today, every person in the country is paying homage to his mother and Mother Earth by planting a sapling in their name”, Shah said. On an initiative of MP Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, 51 lakh saplings were planted in Indore from July 7 to 14 with the participation of the people and the government. The city also set a world record of planting 11 lakh saplings in 24 hours.

Indore is already known for cleanliness, taste, cooperation, good governance and participation, now it will also be known for massive plantations in the country, the Union Home Minister said.

Commending CAPF jawans’ efforts, Shah said they had done a remarkable job of planting 5 crore 21 lakh saplings last year across the country.

On this occasion, CM Dr Yadav also addressed the gathering saying that one tree is equal to 10 sons, thus, the record of planting 51 lakh saplings is unprecedented and the EPMKN campaign has taken a wide form in the state.

At the inaugural function of the PM Colleges of Excellence, Shah expressed hope that these colleges will be able to bring glory to Madhya Pradesh in the country as prestigious institutions of quality higher education.

He also said that the speciality of these Excellence Colleges is that all courses will be available as per the new education policy and will be equipped with all the resources.

CM Yadav said that the NEP provides an opportunity to get the professional education necessary for change in life, not paper education. These colleges will determine the direction of the lives of the youth.

Rs 336 crore has been approved for these colleges, one set up in each district, for the infrastructure development, building expansion, lab equipment, library, sports facilities, furniture, etc. Additionally, Rs 150 crore annual recurring expenditure has been earmarked for 2232 new posts.