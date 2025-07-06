PM Modi wishes Dalai Lama on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, and said he has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline.

Modi said on X, "I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline."

He added, "His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life."

The Dalai Lama is the head of the Tibetan Buddhists and is a hugely respected religious figure across the world.