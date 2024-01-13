PM Modi will represent ‘every citizen of Bharat’ at ‘Pran Pratishtha’, says Advani

NEW DELHI: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani has said the Ram Janmbhoomi movement, whose primary objective was construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, also became a symbol of “reclaiming the true meaning of secularism from the onslaught of pseudo-secularism”.



In an article, ‘Shri Ram Mandir: Fulfilment of a divine dream’, penned by Advani and shared by his office on Saturday, the BJP leader said a significant debate started during the movement around the difference between genuine secularism and pseudo-secularism.

In the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Advani said, the atmosphere in the entire country has truly become “Ram-maya”.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi does the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya on January 22, Advani said, he would be representing “every citizen of our great Bharat”.

Advani, who had launched the epochal Ram Rath Yatra in 1990, said, “On the one hand there was a groundswell of popular support for the movement. On the other hand most political parties were shying away from supporting it as they feared losing Muslim votes. They succumbed to the lure of this vote-bank politics and justified it in the name of secularism.”

He said while a protracted legal battle went on to resolve the Ayodhya land dispute,

he and every member of

the BJP and the Sangh Parivar continued working towards awakening the soul of Indians to realise this dream of restoring Ram Lalla in his rightful abode.