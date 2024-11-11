PM Modi warns of ‘divisive forces’, says ‘will have to unite to beat them’

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said some “anti-nationals” were trying to divide the society for their vested interests and stressed the need for people to understand the seriousness of their intentions and unite to defeat them.

The unity and integrity were important to make India a developed nation by 2047, Modi said while virtually addressing a gathering of devotees at Vadtal in Gujarat’s Kheda district on the 200th anniversary of Shree Swaminarayan Temple in the town.

“Unity among citizens and integrity of the nation is important to make India a developed nation by 2047. But, unfortunately some people are trying to divide our society on caste, religious, linguistic, men-women, village-city lines due to their vested interests or due to their narrow-mindedness,” the PM said.

“We have to understand the seriousness of the intentions of these anti-nationals and will have to unite to defeat them,” he said in his address via video conferencing.

Modi said the first key step to make India a developed nation is “atmanaribharta” (self-dependence).

He requested all saints of the Swaminarayan sect to join each and every citizen of the country in the pledge to make India a developed nation.

On the occasion, Modi informed the devotees that his association with the Vadtal Swaminarayan Temple dates back to his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The Centre recently issued a coin to commemorate 200 years of the Swaminarayan Temple in Vadtal, he said.

Meanwhile, Modi also launched an all-out attack on the Congress, JMM and RJD, accusing them of talking big but failing to deliver on their promises. Addressing a ‘mera booth sabse mazboot’ programme for BJP’s booth-level workers in Jharkhand, he also slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks that his party has given “false guarantees” to the people.

He said in these polls, the people of Jharkhand are determined to bring change. The biggest reason for this, the PM said, is that JMM, Congress and RJD have attacked Jharkhand’s “roti, beti and maati” (bread, daughters and land).

They talked big in the last five years, but today the people of Jharkhand are seeing that most of their promises

are false, Modi said.

The state goes to Assembly polls on November 13 and 20.

He said despite the lack of cooperation from the state government, the Centre is trying its best to develop the state with its mantra of ‘sabka

saath, sabka vikas’.

Dynastic parties are not only corrupt but also the biggest hurdle for talented youth of the society.

Modi asserted that the JMM too has learned these tricks from the “royal family” of the Congress.