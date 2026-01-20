"PM Modi wants the poor to starve": Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on repeal of MGNREGA

Raebareli: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the repeal of the MGNREGA Act, accusing him of prioritising the bureaucrats over the poor. Speaking to the media on the repeal of MGNREGA, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to "centralise power, hand it over to bureaucracy, and leave the poor citizens to starve." "MGNREGA's aim was to take financial responsibilty and provide minimum wage to the unemployed rural citizens. PM Narendra Modi does not want that; he wants to centralise power and hand it over to bureaucracy and leave the poor citizens to starve. The protection cover of the poor has been removed with the reformation of the act. Congress, thus, is conducting a nationwide MGNREGA Bachao campaign....PM wants the entire contry's economy to be handed over to Ambani and Adani while we are trying to help the poor," he accused.

Rahul Gandhi also condemned the removal of Mahatama Gandhi's name from the reformed VB-G RAM-G Act. The Congress MP inaugurated the Raebareli Premier League organised by the Youth Sports Academy Raebareli at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium today. The Congress MP is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli, to address a public meeting against the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and to meet with the senior party leaders. Later today, Gandhi will hold a 'MGNREGA Chaupal' (community meeting) in Rohaniya, Unchahar. Rahul Gandhi will also inaugurate the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) works. He will also be visiting the residence of the Municipal Corporation President. Subsequently, for day 2, the Congress MP has a meeting scheduled at his guest house with the senior party leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai on Sunday said that a comprehensive program has been planned to protest against the new law. The Congress will organise 30 Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh. Ajay Rai said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge may also participate in some of these Mahapanchayats. Earlier this month, the party had announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao" following the Centre's newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act. As per the party, Phase 2 of the campaign, which began on January 12, will run till January 30. "Panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, and a letter from the Congress president will be delivered," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said. He added that Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned. "On January 30, Martyrs' Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," he said. Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MGNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC and DM offices till February 6. This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidhan Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added.