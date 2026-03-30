PM Modi vows NDA govt in Kerala after April 9 Assembly election

Palakkad: In a high-voltage rally here on Sunday ahead of the 9 April polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into both the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF, accusing them of “looting” Kerala and declaring that the BJP-led NDA is the state’s “real A-team”, not anyone’s “B-team”.



Instilling confidence among BJP workers, who have faced an electoral drought ever since the formation of the saffron party four decades ago, Modi asserted that the NDA would form the next government in Kerala.

“In Kerala, Team BJP and Team NDA are to form the government. With the blessings of the people of Kerala, and with all your support, we will form the government here, and we will leave no stone unturned in serving Kerala,” he said.

Promising to fulfil Modi’s guarantee in Kerala if voted to power, the PM said he could sense a changing political atmosphere in the state, indicating growing support for the BJP-led alliance.

“There is a different atmosphere in Kerala, sending a message of change,” he said.

Modi claimed that the NDA and the BJP are witnessing increasing acceptance among various sections of society.

“Now, the youth of Kerala have faith in the BJP and the NDA. Now, the women of Kerala have affection for the BJP and the NDA. Now, the farmers of Kerala have love for the BJP and the NDA,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on both fronts, he alleged that the LDF and the UDF have alternated in power while “looting” the state.

“There has been a practical understanding between them -- for a few years the LDF runs the government and fills its pockets, and after that the UDF comes and continues the loot. In this arrangement, Kerala has remained trapped,” he said.

He said both the Left and the Congress accuse each other of being the BJP’s “B-team”.

“This means that both the LDF and the UDF have themselves admitted that in this Kerala election, if there is one real A-team, it is only and only the BJP,” he said.

Modi said both fronts are targeting the BJP out of fear.

“This means that if these two corrupt parties are afraid of anyone, it is the BJP. They fear the BJP because they believe that if the BJP comes to power, all their wrongdoings will be exposed,” he said.

He alleged that successive LDF and UDF governments have been involved in major scams and failed to act against each other.

“If a BJP government comes to power, it will investigate every scam of the LDF and the UDF and ensure justice for the people of Kerala,” he said.

Modi also claimed that the Congress and the Left are allies in several states across the country but present themselves as rivals in Kerala.