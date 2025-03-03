PM Modi visits Somnath temple, prays for health and prosperity of countrymen

Junagadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered obeisance at the revered Somnath temple in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district and prayed for the health and prosperity of countrymen.

The PM, who arrived at Jamnagar in Gujarat on Saturday evening on a three-day state visit, started his day by visiting Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre there.

Later, he reached Somnath temple, the first of the 12 jyotirlings, located in Prabhas Patan and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. He then proceeded to Sasan in the neighbouring Junagadh district.

In a tweet, Modi said the visit was part of his resolve to worship Lord Somnath after the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

“‘Ekta ka Maha Kumbh’ (Maha Kumbh of Unity) in Prayagraj was completed with the efforts of crores of countrymen. I had resolved in my heart like a servant that after the Maha Kumbh, I would worship Shri Somnath, the first of the 12 jyotirlings,” he said in a tweet.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj witnessed a footfall of over 66.21 crore devotees from across India and the world, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

“Today, by the grace of Somnath Dada, that resolution has been fulfilled. I dedicate the successful achievement of the Maha Kumbh of Unity on behalf of all the countrymen to the feet of Shri Somnath Bhagwan. I also prayed for their health and prosperity,” Modi said on X.

Earlier in the day, he visited Vantara, which is spread over 3,000 acres and located at the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex.

It is a rescue centre dedicated to the welfare of captive elephants and wildlife, providing sanctuary, rehabilitation and medical care to animals rescued from abuse and exploitation.

As per its website, the centre is home to over 2,000 animals across 43 species, supported by advanced veterinary equipment, enclosures mimicking natural habitats, and a team of over 2,100 staff.

The centre also works towards empowering local communities by providing sustainable livelihoods and training in humane animal care practices.

On Sunday evening, the prime minister reached Sasan Gir, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, where he will chair a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) on the occasion of World Wildlife Day on March 3 (Monday).

Before the meeting, he will go on a lion safari early Monday morning, said officials.