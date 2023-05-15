PM Modi visits ‘Jana Shakti’ exhibition hosted at NGMA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited a thematic exhibition hosted at the National Gallery of Modern Art here to mark the 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast programme 'Mann ki Baat'. The exhibition 'Jana Shakti: A Collective Power' features works by many prominent artists. Prime Minister Modi was taken on a walkthrough of the exhibition where artists got an opportunity to talk about their works and the themes of 'Mann Ki Baat' that inspired them, the culture ministry said.



He also viewed the immersive projection show of the 'Jana Shakti' exhibition at the dome of the Jaipur House, a senior official said.

"After viewing the artworks, the prime minister signed the 'Jana Shakti' Exhibition catalogue and penned down the message, 'Mann Mandir ki Yatra Sukhad ho..'. The catalogue has been pre-signed by the 13 artists," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi also shared some pictures from his visit on Twitter.

"Visited Jana Shakti at @ngma_delhi. This is an exhibition of wonderful works of art based on some of the themes in the #MannKiBaat episodes. I compliment all the artists who have enriched the exhibition with their creativity," he tweeted.