PM Modi visits Bharat Mandapam’s media centre

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening visited the International Media Centre at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit.



After holding a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders following the conclusion of the summit, Modi came to the media centre and greeted those present there.

He waved at journalists, both from India and abroad, as camerapersons vied to click him.

Amid cheers, Modi walked in the cavernous hall on the ground floor of the International Media Centre (IMC) which was all decked up.

G20 logos were splashed across huge decorative panels put up in the hall on the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’. The two-day summit was attended by top world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Journalists from Italy to Singapore and Germany to Turkiye had gathered in Delhi for covering the summit, on the sidelines of which many bilateral meetings also took place.