PM Modi virtually launches ‘Mahtari Vandan’ scheme in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’ from Kashi, Uttar Pradesh, and disbursed the first instalment of Rs 1,000 to 70,12,417 women in Chhattisgarh.



The state govt has disbursed an amount of Rs 655.57 crore into the accounts of women in the state. Prime Minister Modi stated, ‘This is Modi’s guarantee that the Chhattisgarh govt will regularly transfer Rs 1,000 into the accounts of eligible beneficiaries every month.’ He praised Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his team for swiftly implementing the ‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’. On this occasion, Chief Minister Sai and his cabinet were present at the event held at the Science College Ground in Raipur.

‘It is my privilege to have the blessings of women from different parts of the country’, said PM Modi.

The PM stated, ‘I should have been among you, but due to various scheduled programmes, I am in Uttar Pradesh and speaking from Kashi. I am connecting with you from the city of Baba Bhole and providing Rs 1,000 along with the blessings of Bhole Baba. This money will continue to come into your accounts every month without any hassle.’