PM Modi virtually inaugurates Rewa Airport of MP from Varanasi

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Rewa Airport of Madhya Pradesh from his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was present at the inaugural function organised in Rewa.



It becomes the sixth airport in the state, marking a major step towards bolstering connectivity and development in the Vindhya region.

On this occasion, PM Modi emphasized that the pace of infrastructure projects has tripled compared to previous years across India.

In just 125 days of the new government, projects worth over Rs 15 lakh crore have commenced, focusing on the welfare of the poor, farmers, and youth, the PM said.

Highlighting the importance of the ongoing infrastructure expansion, the Prime Minister said that highways, new railway routes, and airports are being developed at a rapid pace. “This is not just a matter of brick and mortar. It directly impacts citizens’ convenience and generates employment for the youth,” he said.

He noted that the number of airports in the country has grown from 70 in 2014 to over 150, with renovations of older airports also underway.

Addressing the gathering at the function, CM Yadav expressed his gratitude to PM Modi, calling the airport a “Diwali gift” for the people of Vindhya.

The CM stated, “The airport will open new doors for the region’s development, changing the face and fortune of Vindhya.” Despite the region’s natural resources and growth potential, CM Yadav noted that development had been stagnant for many years due to the lack of attention from previous governments.

“Rewa, which lacked railway connectivity until 1993, now has an airport, and an expressway connecting Rewa to Bhopal will soon be constructed,” he said.

Praising PM Modi’s leadership on national security, CM Yadav said, “Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated great courage in securing our nation. His bold actions have ensured that our neighbours, who once dared to provoke us, can no longer do so.” “His resolve to enter enemy territory and eliminate threats is something that fills us with pride.” the CM said.

Elaborating on the future plans for Vindhya’s industrial growth, CM Yadav said that the Regional Industry Conclave will be held in Rewa on October 23 to attract large-scale investments.

The focus will be on industries based on agriculture and minerals, with particular emphasis on the food industry, which has significant potential in the Vindhya region.

The CM announced that the new airport will offer cargo and container services to support local businesses, and affordable air travel will also be made available to the public, with flights starting at just Rs 999.

Looking ahead, the state government plans to develop airstrips in Ujjain, Shivpuri, and Datia into full-fledged airports, with plans to establish airstrips in every district of the state, he also announced.

During the event, CM Yadav flagged off the Rewa-Bhopal flight, marking another milestone in improving the region’s connectivity. He further expressed confidence that the development of the Rewa Airport would usher in opportunities for the region’s youth, provide industries with necessary logistics, and enhance tourism. Deputy CMs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla also addressed the function, stating that the inauguration was a historic moment for Vindhya.