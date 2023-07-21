PM Modi urges MPs to hold serious discussions on Bills

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged parliamentarians to make full use of the Monsoon session of Parliament for extensive discussion on a host of Bills the government plans to bring in the people’s interest.



Interacting with the media ahead of the session, the prime minister said the session is important in many ways because the Bills being brought are directly related to the interests of the people.

He said the Data Protection Bill will give a new sense of confidence to the people of the country. At the same time, it will enhance India’s stature in the world, Modi said.

Similarly, the National Research Foundation Bill is a very important step in the context of the new education policy, he said, adding that it will help strengthen research and innovation. He said it will also bring new opportunities for the youth who have the capability of leading the world through new ventures. The Jan Vishwas Bill, the prime minister said, is a step in the direction of having trust in the common people and decriminalising various laws.

He said India has a tradition for centuries to settle disputes through dialogue. The tradition of mediation is centuries old in the country, he said, adding that the government is now giving it a legal basis.

The Mediation Bill will lay a strong foundation f

or resolving many disputes across various spheres, the prime minister said.

Similarly, the Bill regarding Dental Mission will shape a new system for medical students, he said.

“Several such important bills are coming up in this session which are in the interest of the people, the youth.

They are for a better future of India. I am confident that by holding serious discussions on these bills, we will take important steps in the interest of the nation at a fast pace,” Modi said.