PM Modi unveils USD 175 million economic package for Seychelles

New Delhi: India on Monday announced USD 175 million as development assistance to Seychelles after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with island nation’s President Patrick Herminie that produced a joint vision for deeper two-way engagement.

Following the Modi-Herminie meeting, the two sides inked seven agreements to boost ties in a range of areas including digital solutions, exports and data sharing, and conduct of maritime scientific research.

India and Seychelles also agreed on a broad vision to expand cooperation in areas of sustainability, trade and economy, and security.

“Today’s meeting makes it clear that the India-Seychelles partnership is entering a new phase,” PM Modi said.

Herminie is on a six-day visit to India. Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour for India in the Indian Ocean region.

“India and Seychelles share a relationship that extends far beyond diplomatic engagement. The waves of the Indian Ocean have connected our peoples for centuries,” the prime minister said in his media statement. “Along its shores, trade between our nations has grown, cultures have converged, and traditions of trust have continued to strengthen,” he said.

In the talks, both leaders agreed to step up bilateral cooperation in the field of hydrography to support Seychelles’ efforts in accelerating its blue economy growth.

In this regard, Seychelles will establish a Seychelles Hydrographic Unit (SHU) with Indian assistance.

Elaborating on the deep-rooted bilateral ties, Modi said India and Seychelles are connected not “just by geography, but by history, trust and a shared vision for the future.” “Our bond spans the past, the present, and the future. As a maritime neighbour and a trusted partner, Seychelles is an integral part of India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth

Across Regions) Vision. Our cooperation encompasses the maritime, land, and air domains,” he said.