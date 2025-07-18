PM Modi unveils projects worth over Rs 7,200 cr in Bihar

Motihari (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore in Bihar’s East Champaran district. The projects are related to rail, fisheries and other sectors. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, several union ministers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The prime minister's visit to Motihari, the district headquarters, is his 53rd tour to Bihar since 2014, said Choudhary.

In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar terminal), Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur. The PM also dedicated to the nation multiple rail projects. These included automatic signalling in the Samastipur-Bachhwara stretch that would enable efficient train services, doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines, part of a project worth over Rs 580 crore. Modi also laid the foundation stones for multiple rail projects, including the development of infrastructure for maintenance of Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra, and automatic signalling on the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin route (114 km) to enable streamlined train services.

Upgradation of the traction system in the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds was part of such projects. Besides, the doubling of the Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line project, worth around Rs 4,080 crore, was also launched to increase sectional capacity, enable operation of more passenger and freight trains, and strengthen connectivity between north Bihar and the rest of the country. In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, the PM laid the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the Ara bypass of NH-319 that connects Ara-Mohania NH-319 and Patna-Buxar NH-922, providing seamless connectivity and reducing travel time. Modi also inaugurated the 4-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, worth over Rs 820 crore, part of NH-319, which connects Ara Town to NH-2 (Golden Quadrilateral) that would improve freight and passenger movement. Among others, a 2-lane with paved shoulders from Sarwan to Chakai of NH-333C was also launched to facilitate the movement of goods and people and act as a key link between Bihar and Jharkhand.

He also inaugurated a new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and an incubation centre of STPI at Patna for promoting information technology (IT) and ITes, and startups. The PM launched a series of fisheries development projects sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Modi released Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 self-help groups in Bihar under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to self-help groups. The PM also handed over keys to some beneficiaries as a part of Griha Pravesh of 12,000 homeowners and released over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin, it added.