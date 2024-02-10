PM Modi to visit UAE from Feb 13-14; to inaugurate first Hindu temple

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Tuesday during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

It would be the Prime Minister’s seventh visit to the UAE since 2015, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, announcing the trip.

Modi and Al Nahyan will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said.

“The Prime Minister will also meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, Prime Minister and defence minister of the UAE,” the MEA said.

It said Modi will also inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, adding he will also be addressing the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports City.

Following the landmark visit of Modi to UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.