PM Modi to visit MP’s Rewa on National Panchayati Raj Day

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the National Panchayati Raj (NPR) Day celebration, to be organised in Rewa of Madhya Pradesh on April 24, he will be dedicating and laying the foundation stone of a slew of development projects during the programme.



“It is a fortune of Madhya Pradesh that Prime Minister Modi is visiting Rewa of the state to attend the NPR Day celebration, the day will be historic for Panchayati Raj institutions and rural development”, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a mega rally in the poll-bound state going to be held on the occasion of the NPR Day at the SAF ground of the Rewa district, the land of white tigers. The Panchayat representatives will join the programme from across the country physically and virtually.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will hand over the keys (Gruh Pravesh) of pucca houses to 4.11 lakh beneficiaries, constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural). Aiming to provide clean tap water to the Rewa, Sidhi and Satna districts of the state, Modi will also lay the foundation stones of the works worth Rs 7573.64 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, including many group water supply projects such as Rewa-Bansagar, Satna-Bansagar-2, Sidhi-Bansagar and Gulab Sagar scheme.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate several rail projects including a fully-electrified railway network in Madhya Pradesh, the Bina-Kota double-lane rail section, gauge conversion and electrification of the Chhindwada-Nainpur-Mandla Fort rail section, electrified rail section of Birlanagar (Gwalior)-Udi Mod Fort and Mahoba-Khajuraho-Udaipur railway section. He will inaugurate the Gwalior and Indore railway stations’ redevelopment works and flag off three new passenger trains, Rewa-Itwari via Chhindwada, Chhindwada-Nainpur and Nainpur-Chhindwada, according to the state government.

The Prime Minister will also conduct the national launching of a website and a mobile app, designed for Ekam Inclusive Development under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsava on NPR Day. E-Gram Swaraj and GeM portals will also be launched at the national level for purchasing at the panchayat level by Modi.

On this occasion, an exhibition will also be organised at the event venue highlighting the various government-run schemes and programmes like Prime Minister Awas Yojna, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ajeevika Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swamitva Yojna, Amrut Sarovar, Home Stay, Health and Wellness Centres developed under rural tourism in Rewa, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Energy project, Bansagar project and White Tiger Safari.

Chief Minister Chouhan urged the people of the state including the panchayat representatives to join the programme virtually.

Viewing the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister, security arrangements are being made with the deployment of a heavy police force in the city. Besides, a no-fly zone alert has been issued surrounding the helipad located in the outer circle of the city.