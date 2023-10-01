PM Modi to visit MP, Raj on October 2, to launch development projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during his visit to the two states on Monday.



The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said he will launch and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore in Rajasthan and around Rs 19,260 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

During his visit to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, he will inaugurate the Mehsana-Bathinda-Gurdaspur gas pipeline, built at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore in yet another step to promote a gas-based economy, it said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (HPCL) LPG plant in Abu Road.

This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum, resulting in net reduction in running trucks carrying the cylinders by around 0.75 million kilometres annually. This will help to cut down about 0.5 million tons of CO2 emission per annum, it said.

Among the other projects, he will throw open a four-lane road on NH-12 (new NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,480 crore.

This will help ease the transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and

Jhalawar districts, the s

tatement said.