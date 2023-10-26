PM Modi to visit MP on Friday to attend events

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chitrakoot in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday to take part in functions at the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust.



He will reach Chitrakoot at 1:45pm, after which he will pray at Raghubir Mandir, visit the Shri Ram Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, pay floral tribute at the ‘samadhi’ of late Arvind Bhai Mafatlal and inaugurate the new wing of the Jankikund Chikitsalaya, the Press Information Bureau said.

The PM will attend a public programme marking the centenary birth year celebrations of late Arvind Bhai Mafatlal, who was inspired by Ranchhoddasji Maharaj, who set up the Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust in 1968, it said.