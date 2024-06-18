PM Modi to visit Kashi from June 18

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after assuming office for the third time, is scheduled to visit Kashi on Tuesday, June 18, to express his gratitude to the people for re-electing him. The visit will span two days, starting from June 18, following the results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections.



During his two-day visit, the Prime Minister will address the ‘Kisan Samman Sammelan’ at Mehdiganj in the Sevapuri Assembly constituency, a significant event for the farming community. Additionally, he will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and participate in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As part of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will release the 17th instalment of approximately Rs 20,000 crores to about 9.26 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. He will also distribute certificates to over 30,000 women from self-help groups. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to gather around 50,000 farmers for the Kisan Sammelan.

The people of Kashi and BJP workers are preparing a grand welcome for their PM. The Prime Minister will arrive at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur at around 3:30 PM, from where he will take a helicopter to the Mehdiganj public meeting venue to address a gathering of farmers.

This visit comes after Prime Minister Modi’s last visit to Baba Vishwanath and Maa Ganga during his nomination for the seat. He will again offer prayers at Baba Vishwanath’s temple on Tuesday and participate in the Darshan-Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will receive the Prime Minister at the airport and accompany him to all the planned events.