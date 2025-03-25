PM Modi to visit Haryana on Apr 14, to inaugurate Hisar airport

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on April 14 to inaugurate the Hisar airport and lay the foundation stone of a new 800-MW unit thermal power plant in the Yamunanagar district.

Giving details of the visit, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told reporters here that PM Modi will be the chief guest in a state-level function to be organised on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14.

Whenever PM Modi has visited Haryana, he has given gifts to the state, said Saini, who was flanked by his ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi, Krishan Pal Panwar and Vipul Goel.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of two big projects, Saini said, adding that Modi will inaugurate Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar to open commercial operations.