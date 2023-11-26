PM Modi to visit Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Dubai this week to attend the World Climate Action Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday.



It said Modi is visiting Dubai from November 30 to December 1 at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The COP-28 is being held in Dubai from November 28 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE.

It will conclude the first ever GST -- analysis of voluntary climate actions taken by over 195 countries as per their commitments under the Paris Agreement -- and may also adopt the mechanism to operationalise ‘loss and damage’ funds. The fund is meant for supporting developing countries, primarily the least developed ones, impacted by climate change. Issue of curtailing fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas) use will also figure prominently at the conference even as its immediate ‘phase out’ has not been on radar despite growing demands for it.

“The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change,” the MEA said.

The ministry recalled the five specific targets, titled “Panchamrit”, announced by Modi during the COP-26 in Glasgow as India’s unprecedented contribution to climate action.