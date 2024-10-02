PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 83,000 crore in Jharkhand, address BJP rally

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil development projects worth over Rs 83,300 crore from Jharkhand on Wednesday. This will be Modi's second visit in about a fortnight to Jharkhand where elections would be due later this year. "At around 2 pm, he will lay the foundation stone, launch and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 83,300 crore in Hazaribag," said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). In line with his commitment to ensure comprehensive and holistic development of the tribal communities across the country, the PM will launch Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan with a total outlay of over Rs 79,150 crore, it said. It will benefit more than 5 crore tribals in 549 districts across 30 states and UTs, the statement said.

The scheme aims to attain saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood, through 25 interventions implemented by 17 central ministries and departments, it said. "In order to boost the educational infrastructure for tribal communities, the PM will inaugurate 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and lay the foundation stone for 25 EMRS worth over Rs 2,800 crore," the statement said. Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects under PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) worth over Rs 1,360 crore. It includes more than 1,380 km of road, 120 Anganwadis, 250 multi-purpose centres and 10 school hostels. Further, he will also unveil the electrification of more than 75,800 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) households in around 3,000 villages, the operationalisation of 275 mobile medical units, the operationalisation of 500 Anganwadi centres, the establishment of 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras and saturation of more than 5,550 PVTG villages with 'Nal se Jal' or piped water. As per the BJP, the PM will participate in three events in Hazaribag, including a programme at the Vinoba Bhave University. Modi is also scheduled to meet the members of the tribal community at Hazaribag's Matwari ground, and address the concluding programme of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, which covered about 5,400 km across all 81 assembly segments. Elections to the 81-member assembly are due later this year, and the dates are expected to be announced this month.