PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 18,000 cr in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam starting Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Sarma said Modi will, for the first time, visit UNESCO heritage site Kaziranga National Park and undertake a safari. ‘The PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a mix of state and central projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore,’ he said.

On February 4, the Prime Minister had launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore. He is likely to lay the foundation stone of a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant of the Tata Group on March 13.