PM Modi to release 19th installment of "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana" from Bihar

Gandhinagar: The 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana will be released during the "Rashtriya Kisan Samman Samaroh" held in Bihar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,. In this context, on February 24, a state-level "Kisan Samman Samaroh" will be organized in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The event will be attended by Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel and Minister of State for Agriculture Bachubhai Khabad. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will virtually address the farmers via live telecast.

Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel stated that under the 19th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country will receive financial assistance exceeding Rs22,000 crore, directly deposited into their bank accounts. Out of this, over 51.41 lakh farmer families in Gujarat will receive assistance of more than Rs1,148 crore. During the state-level ceremony, the Chief Minister will e-inaugurate the newly established "Krushi Pragati-Command and Control Center" at Krushi Bhavan, Gandhinagar, equipped with advanced technology. Additionally, the Chief Minister will initiate the procurement of pigeon pea (Tur) at MSP across the state. Moreover, beneficiaries of various central and state agricultural schemes, progressive farmers, and award-winning farmers will be felicitated by the Chief Minister, as stated by the Agriculture Minister. Furthermore, "Kisan Samman Samaroh" programs will be organized in every district of Gujarat, including rural areas and 30 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, where the national and state-level event will be broadcast live. These events will witness the participation of office bearers, officials, and approximately over 2.5 lakh farmers across the state. Additionally, exhibition stalls of FPOs and natural agricultural products will be set up at the event venues. Notably, under PM-KISAN, more than 11 crore farmer families across India have received a total assistance of Rs 3.46 lakh crore through 18 installments. In line with this, farmer beneficiaries in Gujarat have received financial assistance exceeding Rs18,813 crore directly into their bank accounts through 18 installments.