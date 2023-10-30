PM Modi to participate in ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ event today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the culminating event of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign’s Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path on October 31. This event will also mark the closing of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial and address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris from across the country. He will also launch the ‘Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)’ platform, aimed at empowering India’s youth.

The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, paying tribute to the sacrifices of Veers and Veeranganas, witnessed enthusiastic participation from all 36 States and Union Territories. Over 25,000 Amrit Kalash Yatris from 7,000 blocks in 766 districts marched along Kartavya Path with patriotic songs and culturally rich dance presentations.

The event celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and highlighted the youth’s role in shaping the vision of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. MY Bharat, an autonomous body, aims to provide a comprehensive platform for youth to realise their aspirations, contribute to the nation’s development, and act as a bridge between the government and citizens, fostering ‘Youth Led development’ in the country.