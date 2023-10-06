PM Modi to open G20 Parliament Speakers’ Summit on October 13

New Delhi: Amidst the differences with Canada, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that India will raise all the issues with the Canadian speaker of the Senate during the upcoming Parliament-20 meeting of the G20 nations’ presiding officers scheduled next week.



The presiding officers of 25 countries and 10 deputy speakers from the G20 member nations and invitee countries are expected to attend the P20 Summit that will be held at the India International Convention and Expo Centre -- Yashobhoomi -- at Dwarka from October 12 to 14. The Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13.

While addressing a press conference, Birla said that 50 members of Parliament and 14 General Secretaries, including 26 presidents, 10 vice-presidents, one committee chairman and the IPU president have confirmed their participation in the conference. The President of the Pan African Parliament will attend the P-20 event in India for the first time.

‘India has dedicated its G-20 presidency to the people. Therefore, it is an important responsibility for our legislative institutions to make the P-20 summit as participatory as possible and connect with the general public,’ he added.

Birla further said that in the two days conference four high-level sessions will be organised during the summit, including accelerating SDGS, sustainable energy transition, women-led development and transformation in People’s lives through public digital platforms.

These sessions will bring together G-20 members and guest countries for wide-ranging discussions on ‘How Parliament can effectively advance the objectives of the P-20.’