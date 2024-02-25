PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 2000 railway infra projects today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation around 2000 railway infrastructure projects, worth more than Rs 41,000 crore on Monday via video-conferencing, the statement released by the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) said.

The PM will also inaugurate redeveloped Gomti Nagar Railway Station on Monday.

The Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh has been redeveloped at a total cost of around Rs 385 crore to cater increased footfall.

The station is centrally air-conditioned with amenities like Air Concourse, congestion free circulation, food courts and ample parking space, the statement said.

The projects the Prime Minister will lay foundation stone, includes redevelopment of 553 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

These stations, spread across 27 States and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crores.

These stations will act as ‘City Centres’ integrating both sides of the cities.

The redeveloped stations will have amenities like roof plaza, landscaping, kids play area, kiosks, food courts, etc.

The designs will be inspired by local culture and architecture, and will be environment and Divyang friendly, the PMO said in its statement.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 1,500 Road Over Bridges and Underpasses, spread across 24 States and Union Territories and the total cost of these projects is around Rs 21,520 crores.